Chicago man facing charges in death of Burlington man

A Chicago man is now facing charges in the death of a Burlington man in 2017.

In a release, the Burlington Police Department said on March 28th, 30-year-old Caesar "CJ" Davison was extradited from Illinois to Burlington, Iowa, where he was served with two Des Moines County warrants.

The warrants charged him with Murder in the 1st Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony. They're in reference to the death of Demarcus Chew on September 10, 2017.

Davison is being held on no bond pending a court appearance.

The investigation into Chew's death is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.