Chicago man found guilty in fatal shooting of Burlington man

A Chicago man has been found guilty in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old in Burlington in 2017.

According to court records, a Des Moines County jury found Emmanuel Spann guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder on Monday. The charges stemmed from the September 10, 2017 death of Demarcus Antonio Chew of Burlington.

That day, police and ambulance personnel responded to the area of North 5th Street and Iowa Street for a report of a man that had been shot. Chew was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Emmanuel Spann was one of five men charged with killing Chew.

In February 2019, Antoinne Spann pleaded guilty to murder conspiracy, aiding and abetting to commit willful injury, and criminal gang participation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In July 2019, Andre Harris pleaded guilty to willful injury, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and criminal gang participation and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

In September 2019, Derrick Parker pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury, as an aider and abetter and conspiracy to commit murder. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The last of the five is a Chicago man, Caesar Davison. Jury selection for his trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Emmanuel Spann's bond was revoked following the guilty ruling, and he was remanded to the Des Moines County Correctional Facility. He is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.