Chicago man's murder conviction overturned nearly 3 decades later

A Chicago man is celebrating with his family after his murder conviction was overturned. (CNN)

Demond Weston was released from Dixon Correctional Center Thursday morning. He was convicted of murder and attempted murder in 1990.

Weston maintains that former disgraced Police Commander Jon Burge tortured him into confessing to a crime he didn't commit.

A special prosecutor re-investigated the case. He asked the judge to reverse the conviction after he determined the case didn't meet the burden of beyond a reasonable doubt.

After spending nearly three decades in prison, Weston was very emotional after his release.

"Words. Words cannot. Words cannot describe it. I just want to run! Just just just to be free and no handcuffs, no shackles. No, no, no, no, no, no, no. Oh, my god. The air is that much better on this side, I promise you that," he said.

Weston may pursue a civil suit against the city for wrongful conviction.