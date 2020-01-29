Chicago police sergeant wounded by suspect in fatal shooting

A Chicago police sergeant was wounded as he followed a pickup truck carrying a suspect involved in a fatal shooting on the city’s West Side.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the sergeant and other officers were working a case Wednesday when they observed the suspect fatally shoot another person in the head.

When the suspect noticed he was being followed he opened fire, striking the sergeant in the arm.

The suspect was arrested shortly after he was spotted in the pickup by officers who were taking the wounded sergeant to the hospital.