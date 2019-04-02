Chicago set to elect the city's first African-American woman as mayor

Chicago is set to elect the city's first African-American woman as mayor.

The contest is between 72-year-old Toni Preckwinkle and 56-year-old Lori Lightfoot. Whoever wins will make history because the Windy City has never had a black woman as mayor.

If Lightfoot wins, she will break another record by becoming Chicago's first openly gay mayor.

Preckwinkle is a political insider who chairs the Cook County Democratic Party.

Crime has been a top issue in the election. Even with a dropping homicide rate, Chicago continues to make headlines for murders.

Two-term incumbent Mayor Rahm Emanuel did not seek re-election.

The city will decide on a new mayor on Tuesday.