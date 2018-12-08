Chicago soccer coach charged with sexual assault

A suburban Chicago recreational soccer coach has been charged in the sexual assault of two women who played for him.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports 55-year-old Ruben Betancourth of Streamwood is charged with criminal sexual assault. He was ordered jailed Friday.

Prosecutors say two women -- ages 23 and 29 -- were assaulted while being treated for soccer-related injuries.

Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Ryan DeGroot says Betancourth represented himself as a retired emergency medical technician.

Authorities say Betancourth also coaches a juvenile club team. DeGroot says "there's no indication that any of the victims so far were members of the juvenile club team."

The Associated Press was unable Friday night to determine if Betancourth has an attorney.