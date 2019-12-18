Chicago teen fatally shot as she walked home from work

A 16-year-old Chicago girl who was fatally shot in the head while walking home from work was likely an unintended target, police said.

Police were looking at surveillance video Monday in the weekend slaying of Angie Monroy, who was a junior at Benito Juarez Community Academy.

Monroy was walking behind a small group of people Saturday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood when a gunman opened fire around 9:45 p.m. She died Sunday.

Monroy had no criminal record and there is no indication that she was involved with gangs, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

He said the shooting happened in an "area of known conflict.” No arrests were made, although police released an image of what could be a 2000 to 2002 beige Toyota Tundra.

“My little sister had so many goals ahead of her and so many things to look forward to," Joselyn Monroy said on an online fundraising page. "She was smart, thoughtful, beautiful, and loving. Losing a sibling and losing a child is unbearable pain.”