Chicago woman charged after girl, 7, shoots her brother, 11

A Chicago woman faces child endangerment charges stemming from a shooting in which a 7-year-old girl accidentally shot her 11-year-old brother in the neck.

Chicago police said Tuesday that 39-year-old Lucreshia Curtis was charged with two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. She's scheduled to appear in court March 20.

Police say two siblings somehow gained access to a gun in the West Side home on Feb. 14.

The 7-year-old girl was handling the weapon when it went off, striking her brother, 11, in the neck.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.