A chicken recall is affecting stores in Iowa and Illinois.

(MGN Image)

Tip Top Poultry, which is based out of Georgia, is recalling some of its ready-to-eat products. They include all cooked, diced or shredded chicken products produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019.

The USDA says they may contain Listeria. ALDI stores in Iowa and Illinois and Kroger stores in Illinois are affected.

There are no reports of illness tied to the products at this time.