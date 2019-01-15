Chief TJ Behning and Davenport officer to be featured on Investigation Discovery show Tuesday

Two local police officers will be featured on the True Crime Network "Investigation Discovery" on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Two Iowa cases will be featured on the series called "Body Cam", including the pursuit that left Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning badly hurt.

It happened in Scott County as police were chasing a stolen garbage truck driven by Logan Shoemaker. Chief TJ Behning was putting down stop sticks when the truck hit his squad car and then hit Chief Behning.

Chief Behning has undergone multiple surgeries. Shoemaker was sentenced to 58 years in prison last year.

The chief spent months in the hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.

The episode will feature both Chief Behning and Davenport Police Corporal Michael Schneider. It will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday.