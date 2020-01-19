Mahomes' feet, arms, lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15), Tyrann Mathieu and Travis Kelce celebrate after the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Updated: Sun 6:19 PM, Jan 19, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes tip-toed down the sideline for a game-turning touchdown, added three TD passes, and the Kansas City Chiefs made their first Super Bowl in a half-century by beating the Tennessee Titans 35-24 for the AFC championship.

In two weeks in Miami, they will play the winner of the NFC title game between Green Bay and San Francisco.

Mahomes did his usual superb job passing, but it was his 27-yard tap dance down the left sideline late in the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead.

From there, they outran the run-oriented Titans and star back Derrick Henry.

