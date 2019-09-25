Child abducted in Missouri suspected to be in the Quad Cities area

Edmundson Missouri Police Department says on September 23rd, 2019 around 10:45pm they responded to a report of a missing person at 9833 Treadway Lane in the City of Edmundson. On September 24th 2019, after further investigation, police have deemed the incident a child abduction.

The victim has been identified as:

Gabriella Sara Yonko. She is described as a white female, 16-years-old.

The suspect has been identified as:

Christopher Johnson. Johnson is a white male, and is 26-Years-old.

They are known to be occupying a black 2008 Lexus LS bearing

Washington plate (BEC5322) with dark window tint and no front plate.

Gabriella was last seen at her uncles’ residents when the suspect

took her in his vehicle. Since September 23, 2019, Police have pinged

the phone through his phone carrier and his last known location according to police is in the Quad Cities region, near Atkinson, Illinois.

This suspect has a long criminal history including escaping from

custody and is known to be physically violent.

Police have been in contact with Missouri State Highway Patrol who is in the process of issuing an Endangered Person Alert.

The Edmundson Police Department is asking the public to come

forward if they have any information regarding this child abduction.

Any information please contact Lieutenant Venneman or Sergeant

Anton at 314-428-4577. All information given to the Edmundson

Police Department will remain anonymous.

