A 3-year-old child injured a week ago when a tree went through a mobile home has died.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the child as Alexander Sheptock. Baker said Alexander was trapped in his home when a tree fell on it on April 19.

The tree came down as a result of straight-line winds that moved through the area.

Neighbors said it took emergency crews 20 minutes to free the little boy.

No one else in the home was injured.