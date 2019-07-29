Child dies, mother injured after they're pushed in front of moving train in Germany

Police officers continue to gather evidence at a train station in Frankfurt, Germany after a man shoved a mother and her 8-year-old son in front of a train, killing the boy early Monday morning.

Investigators say they are questioning a 40-year-old Eritrean man in custody about his possible motive behind the assault that put the woman and her son into the train's path.

The boy's mother survived.

Police are currently unaware of any connection between the man and the victims.

According to witness reports, the boy and his mother were pushed onto the tracks just as the high-speed train was arriving.

The mother was able to save herself but the 8-year-old boy was run over by the train, suffering fatal injuries.

Several platforms at Frankfurt station, a major rail hub in Germany, were closed after the incident.