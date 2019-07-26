Child from Waterloo in intensive care after inhaling Tiki torch fuel

An 18-month-old from Waterloo is in intensive care tonight after inhaling citronella oil -- something that is used for Tiki torch fuel.

A GoFundMe page says the child was airlifted and flew Barrett Fairchild to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital on July 14th. He has been on a breathing tube and has undergone several procedures to treat his lung damage and complications.

Barrett is in a medically induced coma and in critical condition. His mom told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier doctors haven't said when he will be able to come home.

You can donate to Barrett's GoFundMe Page here.

