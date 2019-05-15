Child hurt after being backed over by riding lawnmower in Carbon Cliff

A two-year-old child was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being backed over by a riding lawnmower.

The Rock Island County Sheriff's Office says the call came in at approximately 3:34 p.m. A Carbon Cliff, Illinois resident called the dispatch center, saying the child had been hurt.

Police say the child's leg was severely injured. The child was taken to University of Iowa Hospital by helicopter.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are not releasing any names at this time.