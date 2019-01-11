Child okay after being kidnapped during carjacking in Florida

Scary moments this morning for a mom and her toddler in Ocoee.

Ocoee police say a white Oldsmobile Alero with a toddler in the backseat was carjacked in a shopping plaza around 10:45 in the morning.

According to witnesses, the mother of the child fought with the man trying to steal her car with her little boy inside and others tried to stop him.

Reports said the mother was seen sitting in the parking lot after the incident.

Police found and surrounded the car about an hour later, not far from the original carjacking location.

The child was taken from the car and then to a waiting rescue van.

The mother and other family members were reunited with the boy.

The alleged carjacker was taken into custody.