A 10-year-old girl who was missing from Indiana has been found dead.

(NBC)

Skylea Carmack's body was found in a trash bag in a shed behind her home in Gas City, four days after she was reported missing.

Her stepmother, Amanda Carmack, has been arrested.

She's charged with murder, neglect resulting in death, domestic battery and strangulation.

SIx other children were removed from the home and placed with the Department of Child Services.