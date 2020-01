Saturday afternoon, people packed in the Mississippi Valley Fair Center on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to attend the 11th Annual Hand-In-Hand Chili Cook-Off.

Proceeds will be donated to Hand-In-Hand, which offers programs for children and young adults, including people with disabilities.

The event was estimated to bring in close to 1,800 people Saturday, and was open to all ages.

20 teams of volunteers competed to be named the Best Chili in the Quad Cities.