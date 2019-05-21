Chilly & wet Tuesday evening, and then 80s?!?!?!

Highs in the 50s, clouds and showers on Tuesday made for a nice late-March,,, er, May day! And if you were yelling "May Day" at the weather Gods to save you from Tuesday's chill, they might have heard you. Wednesday, although windy, will be much warmer with sunshine and highs in the low 80s for some! That's a nice jump into June - at least, weatherwise. As for the rain Tuesday night, it's enough to warrant a Flash Flood Watch along and south of I-80. As the evening rain falls, and after it's done, make sure you monitor flood-prone or low-lying areas for rapid rises in water. Be prepared to move away or to higher ground immediately! Through the upcoming holiday weekend feel free to enjoy mild temperatures with highs in the mid 70s to near 80. Unfortunately, each day will bring rain chances beyond Wednesday. But, don't cancel any plans. Much of the rain will be overnight and we'll have plenty of dry hours, as well. Get outdoors and enjoy it, just be ready for a little,,, maybe A LOT of mud!