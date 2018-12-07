Chilly Now, But Warm Up On The Way Next Week!

Today is the last day in our run of well below normal temperatures. Our warm up begins this weekend, although it will be a slow warming trend. Look for quiet weather to continue to lead to sunny skies each day which means we will get back to the 30s this weekend. Next week temps are projected to be above normal in the midwest. We need to put this in perspective though. We are not going to hit the 70s. Sorry to tell you that, but our average high next week is 35°, so a realistic expectation is highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. The weather pattern will be turning active and we will be right on the edge of the path as well. So we are not only looking at milder air, but also a couple systems that could bring us rain/snow chances by the end of next week.