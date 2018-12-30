Chimney sweeps could save homes and lives

While smoke alarms are essential and very important in the case of fires, there is another way to stay safe and even prevent those fires from happening - and many forget to do it. Annual chimney cleanings are vital to a healthy chimney and a safe home.

"If you have it inspected then you're assured your chimney is in working condition and is safe to use," said longtime chimney sweep Arlen Clure. "If they haven't had it inspected or cleaned and they attempt to use it and there's build up in there and that ignites, that's going to cause a chimney fire. If the chimney is in poor condition it can burn through the chimney and catch the house on fire."

Clure has been the owner/operator of Cheerful Chimney Sweep in Moline for decades, so he's seen his fair share of chimneys. He says getting annual cleans and checkups can save homes and lives.

"Professional people are important to hire, they know exactly what they're doing. After cleaning the chimney they can re-inspect it for any structural damage," said Clure. "A person checking it themselves, they wouldn't really know what to inspect for and to see if it's really that dirty or not."

Creosote build up is what catches fire in chimneys, and the wetter the wood the more creosote.

"You don't want to bring wood in that's wet and try to attempt to burn that," Clure added. "It puts a condensation inside the chimney and the creosote will stick to that even quicker."

But, Clure did say there are steps someone can do to make sure they aren't adding to a creosote problem.

"They do have moisture detectors for wood that you can purchase," he said. "It gives you the content of moisture that's within the wood and you can determine if the wood is ready to burn or not."

He says it's better to be safe - always.

"Have it serviced and it's assured that it's going to be good to use and safe. Safety first."

Clure says Cheerful Chimney Sweeps out of Moline prefers cleaning and checking up on chimneys during the summer months because it's much easier when the chimney isn't being regularly used.

Getting them checked in advance assures the homeowner their chimney is safe come winter time.