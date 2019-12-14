China welcomes preliminary deal in trade war it blames on US

China is putting a positive face on an agreement to start dialing down a trade war that it blames the U.S. for starting.

Chinese experts and news media said Saturday that the deal would reduce uncertainty for companies and lay the foundation for further talks.

They remained cautious, though, saying both sides will have to compromise to resolve their dispute.

The two countries announced a “Phase 1″ agreement Friday.

Both sides will reduce tariffs and China will buy more U.S. farm products.

The trade war between the world’s two largest economies has rattled markets and depressed global growth.

