China’s virus death toll surpasses SARS but new cases fall

China’s death toll from the new virus outbreak has risen by 89 to 811, surpassing the number of fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, as other governments stepped up efforts to block the disease.

A woman wearing a face mask walks past empty shelf of tissue papers at supermarket in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Some 2,656 new cases were reported, fewer than on the previous day, something experts see as a sign the virus’ spread may be slowing.

Hong Kong lifted a quarantine on the World Dream cruise ship after clearing all 1,800 crew members of the new virus. The ship had been under quarantine since it docked Wednesday after eight mainland Chinese passengers on a voyage last month were diagnosed with the virus.

Some passengers who were symptomatic had tested negative, and port official Leung Yiu-hon said there was no need to test all of the more than 1,800 mostly Hong Kong passengers because they had no contact with the eight who were infected.

Elsewhere, Spain has confirmed its second case of the new virus and a plane evacuating more than 200 people from the Chinese city at the center of the epidemic has landed in Britain.

Spain’s National Microbiology Center said Sunday the case was detected in Mallorca, a popular vacation island in the Mediterranean Sea. The Spanish Health Ministry said the person was one of four suspicious cases admitted last Friday to a hospital. The other three tested negative.

Britain’s evacuation plane arrived Sunday morning at RAF Brize Norton. The passengers were being taken to a hotel where they will be quarantined for 14 days.

South Korea and Vietnam reported one new case each while the Philippines flew home 30 of its citizens from the city at the center of the outbreak.

SARS killed 774 people and sickened 8,098, mainly in mainland China and Hong Kong.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.