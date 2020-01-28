Chinese Orchestra concert stirs QCA coronavirus fear

The principal of Muscatine High School (MHS) has released a statement assuring the public there is low risk of coronavirus exposure as the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra is set to perform Thursday.

The Jan. 30 event in the school’s auditorium will feature the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra, Little Ants Kunqu Opera Art Troupe, and the Zhejiang Shaoju Opera Theatre.

The performance, which marks the Chinese Lunar New Year, is described by a City of Muscatine web page as “a dazzling combination of traditional and modern Chinese music, vocal artistry, costumes, and acrobatics will delight all in attendance.”

However, some members of the public are concerned a visit by performers from China could pose a coronavirus threat.

“This is a little scary,” Facebook user Connie Doak posted Tuesday.

“Not good dont know if it worth the risk [sic].”

Facebook user Joe Corman asked in a post, “What if one person is infected from there and just not showing signs yet?”

The coronavirus outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but a handful of confirmed cases have since been reported in other parts of the world including the states of Illinois, Arizona, California and Washington in the U.S.

MHS Principal Terry Hogenson published a statement Monday announcing the upcoming performance “has caused concern by several families.”

The visiting performers from China “are not coming directly from the Wuhan providence as it is currently on lockdown, not allowing travel,” Hogenson, citing advice received from health officials, said.

“And although there are cases outside of China, the risk is low to the general population.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends avoiding nonessential travel to Hubei Province, China and those traveling to other parts of China should avoid those who are sick and practice good hand hygiene.

“For the general public, no additional precautions are recommended at this time beyond the simple daily precautions that everyone should always take,” the CDC website reports.