Chinese doctor who sounded alarm on coronavirus and was silenced in critical condition, reports say

Li Wenliang, the Chinese whistleblower doctor who warned the public of a potential 'SARS-like' disease in December 2019, had died of coronavirus, according to reports.

Earlier reports from Chinese media stated that the doctor had died.

Li was questioned by the local health authority, and was later summoned by Wuhan police to sign a reprimand letter in which he was accused of “spreading rumors online” and “severely disrupting social order."

He was hospitalized on Jan. 12 after contracted the virus from his patient, and he was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Feb 1.

