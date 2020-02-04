Chinese state media: Drones being used in parts of China to spray disinfectant amid coronavirus lockdown

Chinese state media says drones are being used in parts of China to spray disinfectant and to speak to residents amid an epidemic lockdown.

Officials in China called on people to stay at home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 426 people and infected over 20,000 in the country.

Shopping malls, theaters, and restaurants in some places have closed to avoid people gathering.

Footage from Hefei in Southern China showed a drone being used to spray disinfectant in public areas to control the virus.

According to state media, in Qingzhou, local police agents flew drones equipped with speakers along streets and in residential compounds to spread epidemic prevention and control policies.

