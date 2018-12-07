Chris Watts moved to Wisconsin prison for safety reasons

The Colorado man who admitted to killing his wife and kids is now in a Wisconsin prison.

Christopher Watts was serving multiple life sentences in Colorado but was transferred last week.

A Colorado Department of Corrections spokesperson says he was moved for safety reasons.

Watts eventually confessed to investigators he killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters in their suburban Denver home back in August.

Watts pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life behind bars.

