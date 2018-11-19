Chris Watts to be sentenced Monday in death of his pregnant wife and children

A Colorado man is set to be sentenced Monday for killing his two daughters and pregnant wife.

33-year-old Chris Watts will be spared the death penalty but could spend the rest of his life in prison.

He pleaded guilty this month to murdering his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts and their daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste.

They went missing in mid-August.

At first, Watts played the part of concerned husband and father, pleading on television for the safe return of his family.

Days later, authorities discovered the bodies of his wife and children.

According to police, Watts then changed his story, saying he strangled his wife in a fit of rage after watching her choke Celeste.

It's not clear exactly why Watts killed his family.

The prosecutor in the case says authorities have a partial motive and will offer more details after sentencing.