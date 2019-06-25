Christian Care adding more beds to offer more care

Christian Care is adding a new dorm to its downtown Rock Island

shelter, including 6 new beds and providing an additional 2190 nights of shelter per year for homeless men in the Quad Cities. Scheduled to open on June 30, the cost for these new beds is primarily being covered by a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority.

In 2018, it was reported that approximately 550 people were experiencing homelessness each night in the Quad Cities.

Since 1916, Christian Care has provided safe shelter, food, clothing, and other supportive services to men experiencing homelessness in our community and is the only homeless men’s shelter in the Illinois Quad Cities. The mission of Christian Care is to empower the homeless to make positive changes in every aspect of their lives.