Christmas Eve shopping in the Quad Cities

Local shops like Lagomarcino's and Crafted QC saw a rush of shoppers today. Workers say they're glad people are shopping local, and they're glad they can be part of some family traditions.

"Everyday that I'm here I buy a couple of things to take home," said Janelle Thistle. "I've got all of my stocking stuffers here."

"A lot of people come here for the local stuff," she said. "We have a lot of things that are handmade by local artists. We have a lot of really cute socks and different fun things that people like to add as little stocking stuffers and things like that so a lot of people looking for those kind of things today."

Lagomarcino's in Davenport's East Village saw a rush of people loading up on sweets for holiday festivities.

"There's a Christmas tree made out of chocolate that I thought was particularly beautiful for that member of my family who is hosting Christmas," said Christmas shopper, Lisa Killinger. "That's a tough job, so I wanted to give her a little bit of a treat that she could enjoy with her children."

Lago's owner says after so many years serving the community, they're always willing to open on Christmas Eve because they've become part of so many family traditions.

"A lot of people come in and have lunch or ice cream sundaes," said Tom Lagomarcino. "Seeing those families coming together - which really makes us happy to see that we're a part of that and we get a lot of people like that this time of year."

One shopper agrees, saying Lago chocolate is a must have come Christmas day.

"I think candy and chocolate is always a gift that's welcome," said Killinger. "I would be super disappointed if the holidays passed and I didn't get some chocolate, so I'm just doing what I would want to have done to me."

The mood at these local shops wasn't anxious or rushed - it was grateful.

"I think that we should just try to remember to support our people here in the Quad Cities," said Killinger. "Also, to keep in perspective we're very, very fortunate if we have some place to go to celebrate with people."

Killinger says getting chocolate from Lago's the day before Christmas is important because it's fresh. All her family comes to the Quad Cities for the holidays, and they expect Lago's chocolate.