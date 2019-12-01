Christmas Walk at the Walnut Grove Center

The Dan Nagle Walnut Grove Pioneer Village had its Christmas Walk today.

The event teamed up with the Humane Society of Scott County and Down By the Creek Companion Animal Sanctuary.

To get in - you could either donate pet supplies or money.

There was Christmas held at the Historical Church, Kiddos could take pictures with Santa and make arts and crafts.

"People were invited to bring their dogs out today, well-mannered dogs, alot of people even had their dog's photos taken with Santa."

said site-coordinator Deborah Blad.

The Walnut Grove Center is open only from April 1st to October 31st with the exception of today's Christmas Walk.

