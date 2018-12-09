Christmas light show hosted at Hampton residence

A unique holiday light show is on display in Hampton, Illinois. You have to tune in to 98.3 FM to truly enjoy the experience. The music on the station is completely synchronized with the light display. And it's all because two quad city area residents came together in the holiday spirit this season. Aaron Brown is an East Moline resident and he programs the light display. He approached his friend's father Al Miller about putting on a light display at his Hampton home.

"Normally I have a pretty big display with inflatables and stuff and when Aaron said he'd like to put the show on top of my show, I said well that's great," says Miller.

Brown says there's a lot that goes into programming a light display. "Typically if you put up Christmas lights you're plugging each one into each other and running one or two plugs to your house. so with what we're doing each individual strand or each individual fixture has to run a separate power cord into a special box which then the computer tells it when and what it's supposed to do and how fast and how slow and then that's all set up beforehand on a computer in almost an excel grid type sheet, yeah all of that combines into one thing and then you end up with what we have," Brown told TV-6 news.