The White House Christmas tree will be presented today in Washington.

The Christmas tree is a Fraser Fir from Larry Smith's tree farm in the mountains of North Carolina.

Smith told the Charlotte Observer that the 19-foot-tree didn't seem to be doing as well as others so he had not trimmed it in a couple of years.

However, he said two White House officials loved the natural look of the tree.

The tree was cut on Wednesday and driven up to the White House to be presented Monday.