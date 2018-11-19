WATCH LIVE: Christmas tree gets delivered to the White House

The White House Christmas Tree will arrive in Washington, D.C. today.

Christmas decorations at the White House, Photo Date: 11/27/2017 / Photo: White House / (MGN)

The tree is a winner of the 2018 National Christmas Tree Association contest. This year's tree is 19.5-feet tall and was grown in North Carolina. To be eligible for consideration, trees must be at least 18.5-feet tall, which is larger than trees available at commercial tree farms.

The tree will arrive at the White House by horse and carriage, where it will be presented to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The tree will go on display in the Blue Room of the White house.

This is a tradition dating back to 1966.