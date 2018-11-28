Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York scheduled for tonight

Tonight is the big night at the Rockefeller Center in New York City.

NBC is kicking off the holiday season with the lighting of the renown tree, located in the heart of New York City. This is the 86th annual, "Christmas in Rockefeller Center". The evening will feature festive musical performances from the iconic Diana Ross, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall, John Legend, Pentatonix and more!

The live coverage will be hosted by NBC's TODAY show anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin.

Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. on TV6.