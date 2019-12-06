Christmas tree safety reminders

There are an average of 160 house fires nationally that start from Christmas trees each year. In the Quad Cities area, fire crews say that average is much smaller. Firefighters are hoping to keep it that way.

"It doesn't happen that often, but when it does, it's deadly," said Moline Fire Marshall Jerry Spiegel. A live Christmas tree can catch on fire within seconds if the conditions are right.

"If you take a live green tree and compare it to a dry tree where the needles are falling off, that dry tree will be fully involved in 12-15 seconds and the other tree could take up to 2 to 3 to 4 minutes to completely burn because it's still pretty green," explained Spiegel.

While you may want to showcase your Christmas spirit, Spiegel says looks aren't everything when it comes to safety. "Sometimes people put candles too close to their tree or by their fireplace because people think it looks so pretty by their fireplace. You should keep open flames at least 3 feet away from that tree. Anywhere away from radiators, vents, because that just dries it out faster."

If your tree catches fire, it's not long before the rest of your house goes along with it. The placement has a lot to do with it, said Spiegel, "a lot of people put trees right in front of their windows. What's in front of their windows? Curtains, drapes, vinyl blinds that can catch on fire. When you have a dry fire it puts out intense heat and it doesn't take long for that fire to spread."

If you have a live tree, Spiegel says you have to turn the lights off at night. When it comes to safety, he says a plastic tree is better. "The newer, fake trees are resistant to fire. They will turn if they get enough heat. And that's the thing, you want to make sure you're using an indoor light not outdoor, they create a lot of heat. There have been studies where people use outdoor lights and leave them on, and that tree got up to 225 degrees when it's hot and that can cause a fire, so make sure you're using the correct lights when you're decorating."

Once Christmas is over and your tree dries out, Spiegel says you should take your tree out to your curb and away from your house.

It's also recommended you remind your kids where your fire extinguisher is, and to remember the three simple steps: pull the pin, point at the base, and sweep across.