Christmas trees supplies tight, prices up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - With Christmas less than two weeks away, finding the perfect tree might take some searching.
The availability of real Christmas trees is tight across the United States, especially for procrastinators looking for a certain type of tree.
But industry officials say everyone who wants a tree should be able to find one, they just might have to pay a little more.
Merchant Sandy Parsons of Charleston, West Virginia, says she never got her order for 350 trees from a North Carolina farm, citing short supply.
But local seller Robert Cole, whose business supplies its own trees, has never been busier.
