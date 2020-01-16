Christopher Tolkien, son of 'Lord of the Rings' author, dies at 95

Christopher Tolkien, who was described as a faithful steward of Middle Earth, the fantasy kingdom his father build, has died at the age of 95, the Tolkien Society announced on Twitter.

Tolkien was a son of legendary author J.R.R. Tolkien, the writer of the "Lord of the Rings" series of books.

The younger Tolkien spent much of his career editing and publishing his father's continued works on Middle Earth after his father's death, thus helping keep his father's legacy alive.

He was also a published author in his own right.

"No one has done more to enrich JRR Tolkien's legacy. Indeed, no one else could possibly have achieved what he has done. And I'll always be grateful for his advice and support for my own work," tweeted John Garth, an author whose work centered on the elder Tolkien.

