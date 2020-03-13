Churches in QCA changing services due to coronavirus

With the coronavirus spreading throughout the United States, many churches are looking at how to prevent the spread. The coronavirus is so bad in Italy right now, officials with the Catholic church considered canceling church services there for the first time since Christianity was legalized in the year 313.

Pastor Peter Bredlau from Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline says at this point they are not canceling services. But they do want those who are the most susceptible, like older people and those with underlying issues, to avoid going to church.

Trinity Lutheran, like many other churches, has suspended communion and handshaking. They've also added extra hand sanitizers around their church. While they haven't seen a huge change in attendance, Pastor Bredlau says this week will help determine where they go from here, "the two biggest changes we're keeping an eye on is do we have to suspend our services? That's the first thing. And every Christian religious leader is thinking, 'we're only 3 weeks away for holy week and Easter.' If this persists, then we're all gonna have a lot of big questions to ask and big challenges."

Pastor Bredlau asks that if you feel sick, you please stay home: for your sake and for those around you. "Even if we miss Easter one year, that's okay. If it means that people's longterm health and the longterm health of our nation is held up. So we will literally cross that bridge when we come to it... but looking at what's happening around the world, we're preparing for maybe an adjusted holy week this year," said Bredlau.

Trinity Lutheran has their sermons online, and many churches are offering live-streaming.

The Diocese of Davenport says residents in Johnson County do not have to attend mass if they are sick, care for the sick, or are at risk from Covid-19. Johnson county is where the number of reported positive tests of coronavirus continues to rise. They also ask everyone to be seated at least 6 feet apart.