Cincinnati hospital celebrates ‘Baby Shark Week’ with free onesies for newborns

Doo doo doo doo doo. July 28-Aug. 3 is Shark Week and a hospital in Ohio is celebrating the occasion as “Baby Shark Week” by handing out an adorable Baby Shark onesie to every baby born that week.

The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati is also teaming up with the Newport Aquarium by giving the newborns’ Mommy and Daddy Sharks two free adult passes. A real-life baby shark was recently born there.

There will also be social media contests and a Baby Shark Snapchat filter available at the hospital’s birthing centers and the aquarium.

The hospital also shared a video showcasing the differences between baby sharks and baby humans.

Shark Week is the Discovery Channel’s annual event full of documentaries about sharks.

