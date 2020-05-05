Cinco de Mayo in the Quad Cities 2020

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration held on May 5. The date is observed to remember the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

In the United States, Cinco de Mayo has taken on a significance beyond Mexico. It is actually more popular here than it is there. It’s become associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture. Celebrations began in California in 1863 and started gaining national popularity in the 1980s.

To celebrate, many display Cinco de Mayo banners or the Mexican flag… schools typically hold special events to educate students about its historical significance. Special events and celebrations highlight Mexican culture, especially in its music and its food.

There is usually an emphasis on alcoholic beverages, music, and Mexican food. According to one study, more than $600 million worth of beer was purchased for Cinco de Mayo, more than for the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day.

But many of those celebrations will be silent this year for Cinco de Mayo. Coronavirus has forced its cancelation. But there are still ways that you can celebrate.

National chains like Taco Bell launched its At Home Taco Bar just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Chipotle is offering a free Queso Blanco dish today, and many local restaurants like Azteca, La Casa, Ganzos, and La Rancherita (just to name a few) will have drink and food specials to go.

We have a lot of these restaurants' contact information up at our website and mobile app right now. And, remember to celebrate responsibly.

