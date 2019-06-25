Cinnamon Ridge Farms in Donahue recognized for sustainability

One local farm is blazing a trail for sustainability while solving economic and environmental challenges. Cinnamon Ridge Farms in Donahue, Iowa recently received a national award as an Outstanding Dairy Farm at the 2019 U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards in Rosemont, IL last month. They are one of only three farms throughout the country recognized for their sustainability- marking a massive achievement for this family-owned farm.

Cinnamon Ridge Farms, run by John and Joan Maxwell and their daughter Amy, came up with a unique solution to both economic and environmental challenges they were facing by developing a cover crop program that helps protect the land while also serving as a nutritious food source for the cows.

Their farm has become a destination for food waste, pulling in nearly 2,000 pounds of coffee creamer from a manufacturing company each week, which works as a carbohydrate source for the cows’ diets. If it weren’t for this farm taking in this waste, it would end up in landfills.

Beyond this, the Maxwell family works as ambassadors for the sustainability practices with other farmers through internships, tour, and events and perhaps even more powerful, simply encouraging other farmers to do the same.

