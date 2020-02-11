Circle brings the Grand Ole Opry back to TV with ‘Opry’ debuting Feb. 26

The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Media announced today that award-winning radio and TV personality Bobby Bones will host and be an executive producer of “Opry,” a new weekly, one-hour TV program featuring exclusive highlights from the Grand Ole Opry stage each week.

“Opry” will bring the Grand Ole Opry experience to viewers nationwide Feb. 26 with the week’s live-recorded performances, backstage conversations with Opry performers, comedy and more.

“Bobby is a terrific entertainer and music enthusiast who has been a friend of the Grand Ole Opry for many years, and a fan for much longer," Opry Entertainment president Scott Bailey said. "As both an executive producer and host, Bobby will have the opportunity to collaborate with our Grand Ole Opry team and present the Opry in a way that will complement the live radio broadcast by providing an insider’s unique perspective into what goes on behind the curtain of country’s most famous stage.”

An avid country music fan, Bones is also the host of iHeartMedia’s nationally syndicated country music radio show, “The Bobby Bones Show." He is also a best-selling author, musician, touring stand-up comedian and the official in-house mentor of ABC’s American Idol. In addition, he has performed on the Grand Ole Opry and also served as a guest announcer.

“As a kid from Mountain Pine, AR who grew up listening and loving The Opry with my grandma... I’m very honored by this opportunity. The rich history and tradition is second to none, and I’m thankful the Opry has not only trusted me to play music and tell jokes on its famed stage so many times but to also invite me into this next chapter along with so many great country artists,” Bones said.

“The Opry is a storied institution, and Circle is honored to present what are certain to be memorable performances and storytelling. We believe Bobby’s love of the Opry and his genuine friendships with its members and guest artists make him an ideal host of these broadcasts,” Circle General Manager Drew Reifenberger said.

The premiere episode of “Opry” will air at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT/6 p.m. PT. A new one-hour episode will premiere each Wednesday at the same time, and Opry will re-air each Wednesday night at Midnight ET/11 p.m. CT/9 p.m. PT.

Opry joins a growing slate of Circle original programming centered around artists and their music, hobbies, outdoor and offstage adventures, food, family and friends. Circle also offers entertainment news, documentaries and movies along with licensed programming and archival content.

