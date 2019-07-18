CitiBus is helping the community beat the heat

Whether you’re looking to embrace the heat or escape it, you’ve got options and Citibus is helping you get there. As we move into one of the warmest stretches across the Quad Cities in years, we’re all getting ready.

We’ve covered the basic- stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, wear sunscreen and loose-fitting, light-colored clothing- but you might be wondering what you’re going to do in the days ahead. CitiBus is offering some suggestions, and a free ride to get you there.

Luann Devol, Davenport Public Works Center, explains “To help try and keep the public safe and get them places to cool off.”

If you’re looking to stay indoors, you’ve got…

• Fairmount Library

• Main Street Library

• Eastern Ave Library

• River’s Edge

• Putnam Museum & Figge Museum

• Movies

• North Park Mall

For those brave enough to embrace the heat and keep cool…

• Dohse Pool

• Fejervary Family Aquatic Center

• Annie Wittenmyer Family Aquatic Center

If you need helping to navigate your routes to get there, Devol suggests, “They can download google transit or the TransLoc app and... both will give you information and TransLoc gives you information in real-time so you can watch the buses and get an estimated time of arrival to the stop you're trying to get to. That way it can map it out for you and let you know which buses you need to take.”

Free service is provided through Saturday night.

