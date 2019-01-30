CitiBus to use city vans and sedans to help transport residents in Davenport

City officials with the city of Davenport says CitiBus will be running Wednesday and will use city vans and sedans instead of the usual diesel buses.

City officials say the diesel buses are unable to run in subzero temperatures, so they'll be using the vans and sedans. Officials say the sedans and vans will have minimal passenger capacity.

This service should only be used for critical transportation needs, such as going to/from work. City officials urge those who need rides to consider alternate transportation through Thursday afternoon.

CitiBus will make every effort to return to normal service between noon and 2 pm Thursday, January 31st once temperatures rise above zero.

The I-74 shuttle route, STRETCH, will continue to run 1-hour service through Thursday. The schedule leaves Burlington Coat Factory at :45 minutes after the hour, and Moline at :15 minutes after the hour from 5:45 am to 6:15 pm. The shuttle service will return to normal operations on Friday.