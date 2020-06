Following civil unrest in Downtown Davenport Sunday night, cities and counties across the QCA are issuing curfews on Monday, June 1. Here are the following cities and counties that have announced curfew order. All curfew order listed will be from 9 pm Monday, June 1 until 5 am, June 2.

-Scott County

-Rock Island County

-City of Clinton

This article will continue to update following any new announcements regarding curfews in the area.