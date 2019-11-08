City administrator in Muscatine on leave; council looks to fill position

The city of Muscatine's city administrator is on leave so the council took action Thursday night to fill the position.

According to the city's communication director council members voted to appoint parks and recreation director Richard Klimes and fire chief Jerry Ewers as co-deputy city administrators, effective immediately.

Discussion and possible action on ending the city administrator's contract was tabled until December 5.

Council members have instructed the city's attorney to compile a list of potential interim city administrators.