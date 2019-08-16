City and school board elections in Iowa will be combined

The general election is coming in November, and for the first time, Iowa residents are able to vote for school board and city officials on the same day.

Thursday morning, inside the Administrative Center in Davenport, poll workers refreshed their memories on how to register voters and use election equipment. It's not just the equipment that the workers have to take notes on.

“This year, we are doing a combined city and school election and that's the first time that's ever happened here in Iowa,” said Roxanna Moritz, Scott County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections.

The combined elections was a law passed in 2017, that state officials say will hopefully help voter turnout and election costs.

“Really it's good for the taxpayers because that saves them money,” said Moritz.

Roxanna Moritz, Scott County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections says this is also the first year that the voter integrity act will be in full force. Meaning certain identifications will be mandatory to vote.

“A photo ID from a driver's license, a state ID with a picture, or a pin number that the Secretary of State has sent to you because you don't have one of those two,” said Mortiz.

So as you head out to vote in November, you will see locked cage machines. Mortiz says it will serve as a reminder that the public can have faith in the system.

“This is just one more sense of everything secure. So when those poll workers get there and it's locked up that they check off everything that's in there. That the public can see that it's locked,” said Mortiz.

Candidates running for office have until August 29th, to turn in their paperwork. The primaries will be in October, to decide who will be on the November general election ballot. In Illinois, the general primary election will be Tuesday, March 17th.