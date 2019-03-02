City can deem Pinky the dog dangerous

After a three-year court fight, a tied Iowa Supreme Court deferred to a lower court ruling that found Pinky the dog is a dangerous animal.

With a three-to-three decision the Supreme Court on Friday left undisturbed a Polk County judge's validation of the city of Des Moines' vicious dog ordinance and his conclusion Pinky is vicious under the ordinance.

It was the latest in a series of rulings about the 11-year-old mixed breed dog, which was taken by the city in March 2016 after an altercation with a neighbor cat. The city blamed Pinky, declared her a dangerous animal and kept her confined without family visits for two years.

The Iowa Court of Appeals in April declared part of the ordinance unconstitutional, but the Supreme Court deferred to the lower court opinion.

Pinky's owner, Dianna Helmers, got custody after the Court of Appeals decision. The city says it's working to allow the dog to remain with Helmers.